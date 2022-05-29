Wynonna Judd will never be able to "fully accept" her mother's suicide.

The 57-year-old star shot to fame alongside her mother Naomi - who took her own life back in April 2022 after suffering from depression - as part of country music duo The Judds back in the 1980s and admitted that she cannot "surrender to the truth" of how her mother died.

She said: "I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends."

The 'Love Is Alive' hitmaker - who has Grace, 25, and Elijah, 27, with ex-husband Arch Kelley III - welcomed her first grandchild just days before her mother's death and explained that she needs to do "the right thing" in order to have a "healthier" approach to life but still feels "helpless" but will continue to sing.

She wrote on Instagram: " I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, (born 4/13, 2 weeks and 2 days before Mom left), to break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself (first) and do the personal healing work. I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times. Therefore, I’ve made a commitment to keep doing the “next right thing,” and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days. I DO know, that I feel so helpless—right now especially. I really DO know, that I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it’s okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up and sing."