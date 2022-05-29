Mel B "doesn't really like" her birthday.

The Spice Girls singer turned 47 on Sunday (29.05.22) and took to Instagram to thank fans for their well wishes but admitted she is not usually keen on the day itself because her late father Martin Brown - who died of cancer in 2017 aged 63 - had his birthday just a day earlier.

She wrote: "I don't really like my birthday day as my dad's birthday was Yesterday God rest his soul. I miss him beyond words could ever say always but it's good to celebrate the day you're born no matter what's going on. So hey happy birthday to me, you today if it's your birthday too."(sic)

The pop star - who shot to fame in the 1990s as Scary Spice alongside Geri Horner, 49, Melanie C, 48, Victoria Beckham, 48, and Emma Bunton, 46, - was also sent birthday messages by each of her former bandmates.

Emma wrote: "I get to call this strong, funny gorgeous woman one of my besties. How lucky am I. Love you darling, have the best day", while Geri shared a throwback picture of the pair and said: "Happy Birthday !@officialmelb love you so much," the message read. "Hope you have a amazing day."

Meanwhile, Sporty Spice Melanie C hinted at a Spice Girls reunion as she noted she "can't wait" to be back on stage with her fellow 'Wannabe' hitmaker.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday Melanie! Hope you're having an amazing day. I can't wait to share the stage again with you. love ya xxx" (sic) and Victoria wrote: "Happy Birthday @officialmelb Kisses! Xx"

It comes just weeks after Mel - who has been open about the abuse she suffered when married to Stephen Belafonte - was awarded an MBE by Prince William for services to charity Women's Aid.

At the time, she said: "I never thought I would be here getting this MBE for the work I've been doing. It's amazing to have but it's not just for me — it's for all those other women."