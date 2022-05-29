Kourtney Kardashian has celebrated two weeks of marriage to Travis Barker.

The 43-year-old reality star legally wed Blink-182 drummer Travis, 46, earlier in May following a practice wedding in Las Vegas back March before holding a third ceremony for family and friends in Italy and marked the two-week anniversary with an Instagram post.

Alongside a series of images from the day, she wrote on Instagram on Sunday (29.05.22): "Two weeks ago today, when we drove to the courthouse to sign our marriage license before our wedding ceremony in Italy."

Following their legal wedding, the couple went on to throw a lavish ceremony just a week later in front of family in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday (22.05.22).

Both bride and groom wore Dolce and Gabbana outfits, with the Poosh founder teaming her short white dress with a long embroidered veil and she is said to have entered the outdoor ceremony at Castello Brown on the arm of her mother Kris Jenner in view of siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, as well as the latter's boyfriend, Devin Booker, and her momager's partner, Corey Gamble.

Kourtney's latest Instagram post comes just days after 'The Kardashians' star - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex-partner Scott Disick while Travis has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with second spouse Shanna Moakler - claimed that she had given up sex, caffeine and exercise to boost her fertility.

She said: "I did this cleanse 10 years ago. I kept telling Travis about this and this is the one thing that we haven't tried that he's heard me

talk about. I'm on so much estrogen right now, that on top of not having sex with you, or not

having caffeine, if my moods take a turn, that's why."

In response, Travis said: "I'm okay with a bad day or a rough day with

you than a day without you."