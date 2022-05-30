Mark Wahlberg, Emily Ratajkowski and Sean 'Diddy' Combs were among the famous faces who turned out for the wedding of Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel in Saint-Tropez, France on Saturday (28.05.22).

Ari, who inspired a character in hit TV show 'Entourage', tied the knot with fashion designer Sarah Staudinger at a lavish ceremony which was officiated by comedian/actor Larry David and attended by some of Hollywood's most famous faces.

The wedding took place at a villa overlooking the coastal town in the south of France and celebrity guests also included actor/moviemakerTyler Perry and billionaire Elon Musk.

The celebrity guests were seen mingling at the glitzy venue which was decorated with white flowers and featured a raised podium where the couple said their vows in front of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Larry.

The bride wore a long, simple white gown and held a bouquet of white flowers while the groom looked sharp in a navy suit with white shirt.

Ari, 61, and 32-year-old Sarah have been dating on an off since 2018 before getting engaged in 2021.

Ari is the head of entertainment agency Endeavor which represents Hollywood stars including Dwayne Johnson, Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck while Sarah is the designer behind the label Staud.

The business mogul is said to have been the inspiration behind the character of Ari Gold in 'Entourage' who was played by actor Jeremy Piven.

It's the second trip down the aisle for the talent agent - he was previously married to Sarah Addington but the marriage ended in 2018.