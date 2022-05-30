Sharna Burgess has shot down speculation suggesting she's not living with Brian Austin Green.

The 36-year-old dancer - who is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with the 48-year-old actor - took to social media to explain that the reason she is buying a house is because her mom is relocating to be nearer to the couple and needs somewhere to live, not that she is no longer living under the same roof as her partner.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday (29.05.22) to clear up the rumour, she wrote: “I’ve been looking at properties again today. Brian’s been coming with me, which is amazing.

“I had a bunch of people wildly asking me why Brian and I aren’t living together and why I’m buying a new house.

“So insane. I sold my house because I made amazing money on it, because the market is so incredible.”

She added: “I’m buying a house because my mom is moving over here and I’m buying somewhere for her to live and also invest.

“First of all is it not obvious that Brian and I live together and what is so scary about buying a house you don’t live in?”

The pair announced their baby news in February, and Sharna recently insisted the pregnancy was not planned and she was worried about breaking the news to Brian, while he was watching a basketball game at home.

She said: "I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I can’t tell him now. This is terrible news while the Lakers are losing. So I waited for 40 minutes. And he came in like, ‘Big day. The Lakers came back and they won.’ And I was like, ‘It’s about to get bigger. You’re probably gonna need to sit down for this.’"

However, Brian was thrilled with the news, with Sharna explaining: "Even though we feel like we’ve spent lifetimes with each other, it’s still a quicker timeline than we were thinking. We were probably a year ahead of what we were talking about, but he was so excited knowing how much I’ve wanted this."

Brian already has son Kassius, 20, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil and children Noah, nine Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with his ex-wife Megan Fox.

And Sharna was nervous about breaking the news of her pregnancy to the kids.

She said: "Those beautiful kids have been through so much change, and I’m always very sensitive with them. Though they love me deeply, who knows how they’re going to feel about another kid?"