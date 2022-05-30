Camila Cabello has hit out at "rude" football fans for singing over her performance at the Champions League final on Saturday night (28.05.22).

The pop star performed a medley of her hits at the start of Liverpool's crunch match against Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris but her set was marred by chanting from both team's supporters who belted out their anthems instead of listening to her music.

In a series of tweets which have since been deleted, the former 'Fifth Harmony' star wrote: "Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance.

"Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show ... "

Camila then returned to Twitter to add: "Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!"

During the exchange online, one of Camila's followers attempted to explain to her that the football fans weren't being deliberately rude - they were just passionately supporting their teams.

The fan wrote: "Just so you know. European sport fans are passionate. Many fans live for their clubs, it's their lifestyle. It's not like USA where people come for the show. So your complaining was quite funny. Not your fault, but this doesn't belong in Europe. It's all about atmosphere fans make."

The start of the game was delayed by half an hour due to trouble outside the stadium, with French police being accused of firing tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool fans who were waiting to get in.

The delay meant Camila's performance was also put back.

Real Madrid went on to win the match 1-0.