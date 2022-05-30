Master P’s daughter, Tytyana Miller, has passed away aged 29.

The 52-year-old rap legend has confirmed the tragic news of his daughter’s untimely death.

Although the cause of death is not known at this time, the ‘Foolish’ star pointed to struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

In an Instagram statement on Sunday (29.05.22), he said: “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana.

“We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.

“Mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Tytyana’s brother, Romeo Miller, 32, echoed his father statement calling for privacy while they try to navigate the “overwhelming” loss.

He wrote: “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve.

“We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM.”

Master P and his ex-wife Sonya C are also parents to sons Young V, Hercy, and Mercy and daughters Inty and Itali.