Sadie Sink will take “any chance to wear Chanel”.

The ‘Stranger Things’ star - while modelling a black embellished jacket and slouchy trousers - admitted that she is a huge fan of the French couture house.

In an episode of ‘7 Days, 7 Looks’ on Vogue.com, the 20-year-old actress said of her Wednesday look: “Okay, so this is my premier red carpet look. It's full Chanel. Any chance I get to wear Chanel, I'll do it. I wore Chanel to my first ever premiere for season two of 'Stranger Things'.

Sadie shared - that despite being on the Netflix series for three seasons now - she has not lost feeling “like the new kid” alongside her co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

She continued: “I was the new kid.I had just joined the ‘Stranger Things’ cast. And I think I still do feel like the new kid,even though it's, we just filmed, I guess, my third season,the show's fourth season. I think I'm always gonna feel like the new kid in a way.I think I kind of gravitate towards black and white. I have worn color before, but for the major red carpets that I've done, it's always been like a black or white look. The first few ones are really scary, and I think they're still kind of nerve-wracking. You just kind of like black out for a bit and do the best that you can.”

On Monday, the ‘Glass Castle’ star showcased a more casual look and labelled her YSL blazer and Levis jeans look as “a pretty standard Sadie outfit” for going out on the town with pals.

Sadie said: "This is a dinner with friends kind of look. I'd wear this to even go see a show or something like that. It's a pretty standard Sadie outfit, just jeans, blazer, maybe a heel, maybe a sneaker, depending on how I'm feeling and then a pop of red. So, you know, it's a little bit more exciting. This is Saint Laurent, pretty much all Saint Laurent, and then some Levi jeans.This is very true to kind of my style. Shoulder pads are something we see a lot on Stranger Things, very trendy in the 80s. This is kind of different from other blazers that I have, just 'cause there's more of like a shape, so it feels a little bit more dressy,and also it's cropped too.It's not like a, you know, one of my slouchy blazers. And the jeans fit in the hem of them too. It just hits at a really nice place that makes them feel a little bit more dressy."