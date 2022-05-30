Jorja Smith thinks 16 Arlington’s Marco Capaldo is “so understanding” of her style needs.

The ‘Lavender and Rose’ hitmaker loves the way the pair of them “work together” as they teamed up to dream up a one-of-a-kind outfit for her performance at London’s legendary music venue Koko last Thursday (26.05.22).

The 24-year-old pop star told British Vogue: “Marco is so understanding and I love how we work together.

The fashion designer - who helms the brand billed as Y2K for the 'Euphoria' generation and worn by names such as Amal Clooney, Billie Eilish and Lena Dunham -echoed the sentiment, saying that collaborating with the ‘By Any Means’ hitmaker “always feels like home”.

He told the magazine: “It always feels like home working with Jorja. Personally and creatively, we’re at a very comfortable point. There’s a real confidence and trust.”

Marco added: “We really wanted to emphasise Jorja and make sure that she was the focus. The clothing should always be worn by the wearer and not the other way around.”

Marco admitted it was “right and meaningful” to gather inspiration from his recent spring/summer collection, the final one of his late designer partner, Frederica “Kikka” Cavenati, who passed away in November 2021, aged 28, from a “short and sudden illness”.

He said: “Kikka is still so part of the process.”

The BRIT Award winner agreed with feeling she was “there with us”.

Jorja said: “It felt like [Kikka] was there with us in every fitting. Working with Marco and 16 Arlington is a true testament to her legacy.”

Following the brand’s show in February, Marco paid tribute to partner and her impact on his life and career, calling her “the most beautiful person in my life”.

He said: “This was a celebration of the most beautiful person in my life. I just hope that I did her proud.”