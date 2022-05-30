Kaia Gerber wanted her look for the ‘Elvis’ premiere to be “understated” and “comfortable”.

The Vogue cover star - who was photographed kissing the leading man Austin Butler, 30, on the red carpet at the film’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival - wanted to be “very classic” in her red Celine slip dress for the new Baz Luhrmann biopic of music legend, Elvis Presley.

After being asked by “What’s on the mood board for tonight’s look”, the 20-year-old model told Interview magazine: “We just wanted it to feel very classic, like an American girl in France. It’s understated, comfortable.”

Kaia - while talking about the “beautiful” gown - praised the talents of the French fashion houses’ artistic director Hedi Slimane and how she “really trust them” to channel the simple look she was desperate to channel.

She said: “It’s a beautiful red dress that fits just perfectly. I think minimalism is the hardest thing to do because it has to fit so perfectly but I think that’s what Hedi is best at. I really trust them and they’re always open to ideas as well, we’re doing something different than I’ve ever worn which is so exciting.”

The Omega model- who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber - detailed how she wanted to show off “the wonderful work they did on the dress” by tossing her hair up.

Kaia said: This dress has a beautiful neckline so we wanted to put my hair up so everyone can see the wonderful work that they did on the dress, and then it’s just a sun-kissed, natural look, almost like I came straight from the pool to the premiere. Although there’s obviously a lot more effort that goes into that. [Laughs] But we wanted it to appear light.

The ‘American Horror Story’ star urged the importance of cranking the tunes up to “keep the energy up” while getting ready.

Kaia said: “I am a music person, especially when I get off a 12-hour flight, I need it to keep the energy up. It’s always a stressful thing to try on a dress on the day you’re supposed to wear it, but they never seem stressed out about it. [Laughs] That just made me feel a bit better. Everyone was just like, yup, we can do it.”