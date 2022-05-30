Teenagers in the UK can use digital ID cards to verify their age in cinemas.

The UK Cinema Association - which includes well-known chains such as Cineworld, Odeon, Showcase Cinemas and Vue - have teamed up with Yoti, a company who produced the digital identification cards for young people to prove their age and cut back on the abuse aimed at staff.

Yoti- which is used by organisations such as the NSPCC and Childline and has been downloaded more than 11 million times - adopts the same tech used to scan travel documents, such as passports, and users can get their app up and running by including info from their passport and a current photo.

Phil Clapp, the CEO of the UK Cinema Association said: "Of the 165 million to 170 million admissions per year UK cinemas were seeing pre-pandemic, around 30% fall within the 15-24-year-old bracket and around 20% within the 9-14-year-old age group.

"For many wanting to get into a 15 or even 18 certificate film, proving their age - without a passport or driving licence to hand - can be incredibly difficult and an understandable source of frustration should they be turned away from the cinema."

Yoti is “thrilled” to be partnering with the organisation and called it a “win-win” for everyone involved.

Robin Tombs, the app’s founder and CEO said: "We're thrilled to have many UK Cinema Association members join the 30,000 locations on the UK high street accepting our reusable digital ID apps.

"Young people expect to be able to do everything with their phone, and using it to prove their age will come naturally to them. It's a win-win for both cinemas and young cinemagoers."

Other movie theatre industry professionals hope it will “negate some of the abuse to staff”.

Shaun Jones, the vice president of operations at Cineworld told the BBC: "Sadly, abuse against our staff happens more often than you'd imagine - from young people, but frequently from parents too.

"When challenged for young people's ID, parents express frustration and anger at being asked for their children's passports, and they refuse to let them bring it out of the home.

"We're expecting the digital ID technology from Yoti to really help negate some of the abuse to staff."