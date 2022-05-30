Sir Paul McCartney appeared to show his support for Johnny Depp at his Orlando gig at the weekend, as the Hollywood actor awaits the verdict of his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Although it could be entirely coincidental, the Beatles legend - who turns 80 next month - showed a clip of his music video for 'My Valentine', which features Depp, on giant screens behind him while playing the Camping World Stadium in Florida on Saturday (28.05.22), in what is being reported as a show of solidarity for the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ star.

The 58-year-old actor is suing Heard, 36, for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post, in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor claims it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – which he has vehemently denied – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood.

He is suing for $50 million, while the 'Aquaman' actress is countersuing for $100 million – accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

Meanwhile, after several weeks appearing in court in Fairfax, Virginia, Depp travelled across the pond to give a surprise performance alongside his musician friend, Jeff Beck, during his show at Sheffield City Hall in England on Sunday (29.05.22).

The pals performed their 2020 cover of John Lennon's 1970 hit 'Isolation', as well renditions of Marvin Gaye’s 'What’s Going On' and Jimi Hendrix’s 'Little Wing', according to videos of the concert shared on social media, in which the 'Sweeney Todd' star appeared on good form.

The former Yardbirds star has further concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 30 and 31, and it's speculated Hollywood Vampires rocker Depp could join the blues rock guitarist at those shows as well.