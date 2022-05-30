Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have reportedly renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage in a bid to spend more time in England.

The Duke and Duchess are set to stay at the Windsor residence with their young children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, 11 months, during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate the 96-year-old monarch's 70-year reign.

The royal couple used to live at Frogmore before moving to Montecito, California, and it's currently occupied by Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their 15-month-old son August.

However, they are spending time in Portugal, so Harry and Meghan are able to stay there.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "It is quite a signal that they aren’t going to disappear.

"They could easily give up Frogmore as their life’s now in California.

"By agreeing to extend the lease, and with Jack and Eugenie focusing on Portugal, they have a firm presence smack bang in the middle of the Windsor court where it’s all happening.

"They can now come and go any time they please."

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Frogmore Cottage remains the UK home of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

It's hoped their visit will help to heal a rift, which was widened after they quit as senior royals and accused a member of the family of being racist during their televised tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "Her Majesty is typically very keen that the Platinum Jubilee be a celebration not of herself and her own longevity, but of the institution of the monarchy and the people that support and sustain it.

"It is also a chance for people to come together after a very difficult period for this country. She doesn't want anything to overshadow it – and that includes any family issues."