Sega will announce a new project next week.

The video gaming giant - most known for their Mega Drive consoles and the iconic 'Sonic the Hedgehog' gaming franchise - took to Twitter to confirm that news their latest project will be unveiled on Friday (03.06.22) with appearances from top bosses.

Sega tweeted: "Urgent notice! Live broadcast to announce Sega’s new project will be delivered from 20:00 on June 3. Appearances are [Hiroyuki Miyazaki] [Yosuke Okunari] …… What do you mean?"

The news will be streamed in a live presentation on Sega’s Japanese YouTube channel at 8pm Japanese time or 12pm BST and 7amEt.

There is no direct news as to what the project may be just yet, but the notice was followed up with a chocolate cake shape like a Genesis controller, leading to speculation that they could be reviving their classic 1980s console as a new mini console.

However, the gaming giants had previously recreated their Sega Mega Drive as a mini console back in 2019 and in 2020 hinted that their next mini console could be would be on a "much bigger scope."

At the time, Sega producer Yosuke Okunari said: "For the next Mini, we are considering everything that has been imagined by everyone. When we do the next one, I feel like the project scope will be much bigger as we gaze upon the world, so we won’t be able to release it at this time the next year or two years after the Mega Drive Mini. We can’t make it that quickly."