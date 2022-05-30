Nintendo is shutting down its 'Pokemon' sound library.

The video gaming giant launched the sound library - which comprises music and sound effects from the 2006 DS games 'Pokémon Diamond' and 'Pearl' - back in February but is shutting the service down just months later and no content will be available to download or stream after Tuesday (31.05.22.)

In a statement, Nintendo said: "Thank you for visiting the Pokémon DP Sound Library. We will be shutting down the service on 31st May, 2022, at 9am UTC. You will not be able to stream or download the sound data after this date."

The gaming developer - which is most famously the company behind the 'Super Mario' gaming franchise - went on to explain that fans will be able to continue using music and sounds already downloaded as long as they adhere to Terms and Conditions and thanked fans for their support.

The statement added: "As for the sound data downloaded already, you will be able to continue using it within the scope of the Terms of Use and Guidelines. You can access this website to view the Terms of Use and Guidelines after the closure of Pokémon DP Sound Library. Please make sure to follow the latest Terms of Use and Guidelines when using the sound data. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you to everyone who has supported us since service launch."

The library had music and sounds divided into various playlists and - while none of it could be used for commercial use - it has not been made clear why the service is being shut down.