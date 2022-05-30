Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has launched Jennis, a period tracking app.

The Team GB Olympic champion was motivated to create the software that allows users to monitor their menstrual cycle on memories on being too “preoccupied and worried” to enjoy her victories because of the sudden arrival of her period.

The 36-year-old former heptathlete told BBC News: "I was so preoccupied and worried that anyone was going to see that I started my period and that I didn't have the right protection to sort myself out"

I remember just running that 800m thinking I'm trying to run for a gold medal here but I'm also very aware that I've just started my period.

Jessica - who has Reggie, seven, and Oliva, four, with her husband Andy Hill - continued: "I just rushed off the track and felt that I couldn't absorb that amazing, gold-medal moment.

"That was something that really stuck out to me as an athlete.”.

"Maybe if I would have spent more time understanding, particularly when to push myself in the strength room in that follicular phase, then perhaps I would have built more lean muscle and become stronger.”

The app tracks the four stages of a woman’s cycle - the period phase, the follicular phase, the the luteal phase and the pre-menstrual phase - and is something that Jessica thinks might have impacted her career record in “a positive way” if it existed then.

"Who knows? That may have affected my performance in a positive way."

Northumbria University’s Kelly Lee McNulty, a researcher in the menstrual cycle’s impact on exercise said there was lots to learn before any conclusions were made.

She said: "At the moment, the research is really in its infancy.

"Only 6% of sport and exercise studies have been focused on women specifically.

"So that shows you the gap that we have in our knowledge base in terms of women's specific factors.

"There are only four major studies [into periods and exercise] and they were done in the 1990s - plus none of them were using blood sampling or those gold-standard methods.

"Moving forward, not only do we need to increase the quantity of research we're getting but we also need to make it better so we can get more accurate conclusions on female physiology."