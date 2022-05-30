An update on 'Warcraft 3: Reforged' is coming after two years of silence.

The high fantasy real-time strategy computer video game - which is developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment - is a remaster of the 2002 original and fans will finally receive an update on the game two years after it was announced that Blizzard had restarted work on it.

When asked by a Twitter follower if there was “any news from the 'Warcraft 3 Reforged' team”, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra replied: “You’ll hear from them soon (in June).”

Despite an initial release in 2020,the game suffered poor reviews and Blizzard claimed in a blogpost back in May of that year that they were "working towards a roadmap" to to fix the game’s issues but had stopped providing fans with updates a few months later and have stayed silent on the matter til now.

At the time, Blizzard said: "After a challenging launch, we’ve been regrouping, listening to your feedback, prioritizing the things we need to do for the game, and building a plan to deliver on our next steps."

Around the same time, Blizzard explained that they understood that fans were unhappy with the new gameplay and were willing to offer refunds to players upon request.

At the time, a message from Activision Blizzard read: "Blizzard stands by the quality of our products and our services. Normally we set limits for refund availability on a game, based on time since purchase and whether it has been used. However we want to give players the option of a refund if they feel that Warcraft III: Reforged does not provide the experience they wanted. So, we’ve decided to allow refunds upon request for the time being."