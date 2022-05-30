Millie Mackintosh is launching a new podcast called 'Mama's Milk'.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star - who has Sienna, two, and six-month-old Aurelia with husband Hugo Taylor - has teamed up with her friend Charlie Boud on the upcoming series, which promises to "spill all the milk" on "life, love and little ones".

Alongside a video of the pair announcing their new venture on Instagram, the mother-of-two wrote: "NEWS FLASH - I’ve been keeping a HUGE secret! No NOT that kind….. I’m launching my very own podcast with my bestie @charlieboud1!

"Mama’s Milk will be us spilling all ‘the milk’ (get it?) on life, love and little ones. Of course, I wanted you all along for the ride, so my secret call outs asking you to send any questions / Mumlemmas to us on @basementchats has meant that some of you have really contributed to our first Season! (sic)”

Listeners can expect to hear from special guests and experts throughout, and the 32-year-old Quality Street heiress, who has shared every stage of her pregnancies with fans, promises to share some even more "personal LOL (Laugh Out Loud)” tales, which she is only now feeling "brave enough" to make public.

Millie continued: "Throughout this first season we will be joined by some incredible guests and experts, who will be answering some of your stories and questions, along with some seriously personal LOL stories and moments, that I’ve only, just recently, felt brave enough to share."

The first two episodes go live on Wednesday (01.06.22).

She added: "To kick the season off, we’re launching with not 1 but TWO special episodes for you to binge on, going LIVE June 1st!. We hope you enjoy listening, as much as we did making it!"

The podcast announcement comes after Millie recently admitted she feels more confident than ever in her parenting skills.

She said: "I'm going with the flow more now that I've got the confidence - and it's very different I think going from no kids to one because you know your whole life changes so much.

"And once you're already a parent, you're used to the house being a mess. You're used to not being able to make spontaneous plans. You've already waved goodbye to weekends on the sofa, electronics, watching Netflix."

However, she still struggles with the stresses of motherhood.

Millie - who married Hugo in 2018 - added: "Being a mum, there's always so much to think about. Even if the girls sleep through the night, I wake up at 4am working through my mental checklist for the day.

"I find it hard to get my brain to just slow down."