Pink Floyd have joined TikTok.

The 'Comfortably Numb' hitmakers joined the video-sharing platform on Monday (30.05.22), which marked 50 years to the day that they began work in the recording studio on their seminal album 'Dark Side of the Moon'.

The group are renowned for their innovative use of visuals and their unique new posts on the app are sure to be no different.

TikTok users will be able to access official Pink Floyd sounds for their own posts, with music from all of the group's 15 studio albums featuring in the app's Sound Library, and the 'Another Brick In the Wall' hitmakers hope this will "encourage innovative film making".

In March, the group removed their music from "all digital music providers" in Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine.

Guitarist David Gilmour, who has family in Ukraine, has also announced all of his solo works will be taken down.

Pink Floyd said in a statement: “To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today.”

David, 76, wrote in a separate social media post: “Russian soldiers, stop killing your brothers. There will be no winners in this war. My daughter-in-law is Ukrainian and my granddaughters want to visit and know their beautiful country. Stop this before it is all destroyed. Putin must go.”

Founding band member Roger Waters - who left Pink Floyd in 2005 - recently penned an open letter to 19-year-old Ukrainian woman Alina Mitrofanova and called Russia's President Vladimir Putin's attack on the country an "act of a gangster".

The 78-year-old musician wrote: “I am disgusted by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. It is a criminal mistake in my opinion, the act of a gangster.

“There must be an immediate ceasefire. I regret that Western governments are fuelling the fire that will destroy your beautiful country by pouring arms into Ukraine instead of engaging in the diplomacy that will be necessary to stop the slaughter.”