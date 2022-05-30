Catherine Zeta-Jones felt "inexplicably proud" as her son Dylan Douglas graduated from Brown University.

The Hollywood actress is celebrating after her 21-year-old son finished his political science degree at the prestigious Rhode Island institution and she shared a picture showing him wearing his traditional cap and gown as she gave him a big hug.

She shared the image on Instagram and wrote: "Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan. I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words."

His cousin Kelsey Douglas added in a comment: "LETS GOOO!!! So proud love you."

Dylan's father is veteran actor Michael Douglas and the couple also have a daughter, Carys, 19.

Prior to the graduation ceremony, the family treated him to a special dinner which included a surprise appearance from his uncle Lyndon.

Catherine's younger brother had flown in from Wales to see his nephew graduate and left Dylan speechless when he appeared during the evening.

The actress wrote online: "Surprise! Surprise! Pre-graduation dinner when my son Dylan sees his Uncle who came all the way from Wales to celebrate this amazing milestone. It was tough keeping this a secret but it was priceless."

Dylan's sister Carys graduated from high school last year and is also expected to attend Brown University.

Catherine and Michael both shared images from her graduation ceremony, with Michael writing: "Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you!'"

Catherine added: "What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honours for her International Baccalaureate! You rock, we love you."