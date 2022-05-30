Princess Diana would be '"heartbroken" over the divide between her sons, according to Paul Burrell.

Relations are said to be strained between Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry - who quit royal life and now lives in the US with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, Archie, three, and 11-month-old Lili - and the late princess' former butler insisted there would never have been such a rift if she was still alive.

Asked how Diana - who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 - would feel about the tension between her sons, Paul said: "She’d be heartbroken. It wouldn’t have got as bad as this if she was still here. She’d have banged their heads together. She’s probably the only person that could have done that. If Diana had been here [the rift] would never have happened."

The 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' legend admitted he himself struggles to understand that a pair of brothers who were once so "tight" could have become so "distanced" to one another in recent years, especially because he believed they would be "inseparable" following their mother's untimely death.

He told OK! magazine: "It’s incomprehensible to think about the boys being so distanced. I cannot get my head around it. I saw those boys grow up and they were tighter than you can possibly believe. They referred to each other about everything. When Diana died I thought they would be inseparable."

Paul - who has been married to Graham Cooper since 2017 and has two sons with ex-wife Maria Cosgrove - also predicted that Harry will eventually return to the UK in need of his brother and will return home "with his tail between his legs."

He said: "Harry’s going to need his brother one day. I think he will come back to this country with his tail between his legs. His brother will put his arms around him and say, ‘Welcome home, Harry. ' I don’t think he’s totally happy. I think he’s missing his brother, I really do. I think he’s missing his family, I think he’s missing his friends and the lifestyle he had here in England. I think he’s given everything up for Meghan and I don’t know how long he’s going to be able to live that life."