A sheet of Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics are up for sale for $1.375 million.

The 81-year-old singer's original parchment bearing the words to his 1965 classic single 'Like a Rolling Stone' - which are surrounded by various doodles and feature clear edits to his notes - is currently listed on memorabilia site Moments in Time for a staggering seven-figure sum.

And if that proves too pricey for fans, they've also got the opportunity to splash out on the handwritten lyrics for another of Dylan's 1965 tracks, 'Mr. Tambourine Man', which the website is listing for sale for $425,000.

According to TMZ, Dylan's team sold the lyric sheets to a collector over a decade ago and they are now going on sale to the public.

Although both songs were released in the same year, they feature on two different albums, with 'Like a Rolling Stone' appearing on 'Highway 61 Revisited' and 'Mr. Tambourine Man' taken from 'Bringing It All Back Home'.

Meanwhile, a new version of Dylan's 1963 track 'Blowin' in the Wind' is expected to sell for at least $750,000 when it goes to auction in London on 7 July.

It will be available on a unique Ionic Original format disc, and marks the first time in 60 years the music legend has re-recorded the song.

‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ will also mark the debut of the Ionic Original format, first announced in April by producer T Bone Burnett, 74.

Burnett said: "Sixty years after Bob first wrote and recorded 'Blowin' in the Wind', he is giving us a new recording of his song.

"One that is both deeply relevant for our times and resonant with decades of the artist’s life and experience. We're grateful to Christie's for their belief in the 'Ionic Original' and for presenting Bob's masterful recording to the world in a unique and meaningful way."

The Ionic Original format is, according to Burnett,"the pinnacle of recorded sound. It is archival quality. It is future-proof. It is one of one".

'Blowin' in the Wind' is reportedly the first of multiple tracks that Bob Dylan is re-recording for the format.