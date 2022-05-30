Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter "refuses to believe" that he is Maui from 'Moana'.

The 50-year-old actor - who has daughters Jasmine, six, and Tiana, four, with wife Lauren Hashian as well as 20-year-old Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia - lent his voice to the demigod in the hit Disney 2016 movie but his youngest child can't get her head around the fact he was a part of the animated film because she knows him more as his wrestling persona.

He said: "She still refuses to believe that Daddy is MAUI from one of her favorite @disney movies, MOANA! She always says, 'Daddy, you're not Maui, you're The Rock'!"

The Hollywood star sang the catchy song 'You're Welcome' in the film and took to Instagram to share a clip of himself and Tiana enjoying "daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties."

In the clip, The Rock and Tiana are seen sitting around a small pink table sipping from toy china cups as the song 'Sweet Pea' by Amos Lee plays in the background.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: "Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective."

The Rock added that whenever he spends time with his daughter his "why" in life becomes more clear as noted he will always "remember" their tea parties together.

He added: "My “why” becomes even more clear. She just turned 4 and probably won’t remember this, but I sure will. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Dwayne's eldest daughter Simone is following in her father's footsteps and is preparing to make her WWE debut, and Simone has just revealed her wrestling moniker is Ava Raine.

Dwayne said upon his daughter signing her contract: “First of all, what an honour that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps.

“But more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but sh actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important.”

In her own statement on WWE.com, Simone said: "It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."