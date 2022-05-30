The Queen is said to be planning to attend her great-granddaughter Lilibet’s first birthday after she cancelled plans to go to her favourite sporting event.

Her Majesty, 96, has never met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 11-month-old daughter, despite the child being named in her honour.

But The Sun has reported the monarch will have the meeting on Saturday, when the girl turns one in the midst of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations to toast the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

A source said it is becoming “increasingly unlikely” the royal will travel to Epsom for the Derby horse race in Epsom after all three of her horses pulled out of the race.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, are also bringing their son Archie, three, to England for the Jubilee Celebrations.

The Queen has also been suffering “episodic mobility problems” for the last six months and was seen last week using a buggy at the Chelsea Flower show.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be staying with their family a 10-minute walk away from Windsor Castle at Frogmore Cottage after they unexpectedly renewed the lease at the property where they spent an unhappy six months before quitting as senior royals and moving to America,

It will be Meghan’s first time back in the UK after explosive allegations were made in the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey the Royal Family are racist.

It remains unclear which events the Queen will appear at to mark her 70 years on the throne, with Buckingham Palace set to confirm on the day.

It is predicted she will been seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony for her Trooping the Colour annual birthday parade,

She is also being tipped to attend Friday’s Thanksgiving Service at St Paul’s Cathedral alongside her family – including disgraced son Prince Andrew, still reeling from revelations about paying a rumoured £12 million to settle a civil sexual assault case brought against him by Jeffery Epstein sex slave Virgina Giuffre, 38.

Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on the Queen’s diary.