Sidhu Moose Wala’s grieving family are being promised a full investigation into his gun murder – which came a day after his police security was controversially scrapped.

The killing of the edgy Indian rapper, 28 – born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu – provoked a political storm when police appeared to immediately blame a gangster feud.

Moose Wala was declared dead in hospital on Sunday evening (29.05.22) when he was shot while driving his car in Mansa, a district in Punjab state, northern India.

Two others were injured in the attack on the singer, infamous for promoting gun culture and unsuccessfully contesting the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election.

State police chief VK Bhawra prompted fury by saying a Canada-based gangster had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Moose Wala’s family demanded an apology from Bhawra for linking the death to gang rivalry without a full investigation.

Bhawra today (30.05.22) clarified in a statement he had not said the rapor was a “gangster or affiliated with gangsters”.

He added: “One Goldy Brar has claimed the responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“The investigation would look into all aspects regarding the murder.”

He insisted he had been “misquoted” by some sectors of media.

Punjab’s chief minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered an inquiry led by a high court judge into the murder.

Mann added he was shocked and saddened by the murder, promising “no culprit will be spared”.

There are also angry demands for answers to why the singer had his security scaled back before the killing.

Police said Moose Wala’s guard detail had been halved from four to two commandos, and the pair were not travelling with the singer when he was attacked.

The step was taken due to a government exercise to crack down on ‘VIP culture’ which puts the protection of the privileged over citizens.

which privileges politicians above ordinary citizens.

But the names of people on the list to have protection slashed were leaked on social media, leading to accusations it increased threats to their lives.

One of Punjab’s biggest stars, Moose Wala’s 2018 debut album made it to Canada’s Billboard albums chart.

In 2020 he was charged by police under India’s Arms Act for allegedly promoting gun culture in one of his songs, Sanju.

Social media is being flooded with tributes and calls for “justice for Sidhu”, especially from his army of Canadian fans.