Una Healy has reportedly split from her police officer boyfriend.

The Saturdays singer, 40, is said to be back on the market and not “twiddling her thumbs” over being single.

A source told The Sun: “She isn’t dwelling on it. She’s feeling great and embracing the single life.

“Una is busy with work and has her two kids to look after so it’s not like she’s twiddling her thumbs.”

The singer started dating the Dublin-based police officer at the end of last year and kept his identity secret.

The singer started dating the policeman after splitting with sportsman David Breen, 36, ended around February 2020.

She said she felt she entered the relationship too soon after her marriage ended.

Una, who lives in Thurles, Co Tipperary, with her two children she shares with her rugby player ex-husband Ben Foden, 36, who she divorced in 2018.

She was said to have been introduced to the police officer by mutual friends and travelled the distance to Dublin to keep the relationship going.

Una divorced Foden in 2018 and dated hurler David Breen for a year and a half before they split in early 2020.

Her return to Ireland that year came after 13 years in England.

She told The Sun last year how she had turned to dating apps, adding: “I know a couple of people who have been on the apps and they’ve been messaged and told me, ‘A catfish is on, pretending to be you’, and it’s like, ‘That is me’.

“There’s a danger of that. People just don’t believe you might be on there.

“I wouldn’t say I wouldn’t date a celebrity or someone in a normal job, or whatever normal is. What I do is normal for me.

“As long as they’re a nice person, that’s all I’m looking for — a decent, kind, caring and hardworking person. It doesn’t matter what they do.”