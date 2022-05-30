Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will reportedly not be in court to hear the verdict of their bitter $100 million court feud.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor may go on tour with Jeff Beck after putting in a surprise performance on stage with the musician at his gig in Sheffield on Sunday night (28.05.22.)

Hello! magazine also reported tonight : “Amber, meanwhile, is not expected to return to the courtroom either.”

The jury in the warring couple’s defamation battle is set to return on Tuesday (31.05.22) to continue deliberations in the case, and a verdict is expected in the coming days.

Hello! said about Depp’s probably absence when he finds out if he has won or lost against ex-wife Heard, 36, at Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia: “His surprise appearance in England seems to suggest that Johnny will stay away from Virginia for the verdict. Excited fans have speculated that he could continue to tour with Beck, who is set to perform at the Royal Albert Hall on 30 and 31st May.”

It comes after Amber Heard is being warned she could face jail over claims she edited injury photos in her blockbuster court feud against Johnny Depp, 58.

Defamation lawyer Aaron Minc said “more and more objective evidence that she is lying about things under oath” could lead to a sentence for the actress.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Even though the piece did not him, the ‘Ed Wood’ actor claims it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – which he denies – and that it has left him battling to find work.

He is suing for $50 million, while Heard is countersuing for $100 million and accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.