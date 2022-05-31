Tom Cruise is on a high as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is set to be his highest-earning film.

In just three days of release in North American cinemas, the actor’s sequel to 1986’s jet film has almost made as much worldwide as its predecessor did across its entire theatrical lifespan.

It marks the first time the 59-year-old has broken the $100 million mark for a domestic opening weekend, with the film grossing a massive $134 million so far according to Paramount Pictures.

Cruise’s prior three-day box office record was $64.8 million (£51 m) for Steven Spielberg's ‘War of the Worlds’.

Maverick, which started showing Friday, has also beaten the actor’s “A Few Good Men’, ‘Tropic Thunder’ and ‘Jerry Maguire’.

His other most profitable films include ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout”, which grossed $61 million in 2018.

The sequel to late director Tony Scott’s ‘Top Gun’ had been slated to open in summer 2020, but the plan was blocked by the pandemic and release was delayed several times.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer who made the original ‘Top Gun’, and co-produced and co-financed by Skydance, the sequel reportedly cost $152 million.

Cruise said in Cannes about the possibility of a streaming release: “That was never going to happen.”

A record 4,735 North American cinemas have been showing Maverick, which also opened in 23,600 locations in 62 international markets.

Heavy global promotion has included premieres featuring fighter jets and a royal showing in London attended by Prince William, 39, and his wife Kate, 40.

Reviews included a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. and positive critical reactions.

It sees Cruise reprise his part of cocky flier Maverick, who returns to the elite Top Gun flight training school to test a new generation flyers played by actors including Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman and Jay Ellis, with cancer survivor Val Kilmer also making a comeback as Iceman from the original.