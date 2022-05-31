Meghan Markle is said to be against repairing her rift with the royal family as it may lure Prince Harry back to Britain.

Royal commentator and biographer Howard Hodgson added he isn’t convinced her appearance at this week’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70 year reign will significantly repair relations.

He told The Sun: “I don’t think Meghan wants it to be repaired, because if it was repaired, that might get Harry wanting to come back and play his role.

“In a way, Prince Charles doesn’t want any focus going in that direction, he wants a straight-line focus on him, William, George.”

But royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the Queen will “go out of her way” to welcome Meghan and Harry back into the fold with some “special gestures”.

He added to The Sun: “There’s this rift with the Sussexes and it’s been really damaging.

“My own feeling is the Queen will go out of her way to be as generous a host as she possibly can.

“Nobody wants a repeat of what happened at the rather extraordinary Commonwealth Day, with the Cambridges and Sussexes actually looking hostile to each other.

“Anything like that is not going to happen now... I wouldn’t be surprised if there are special gestures to make them feel welcome.”

The royals are said to still be furious Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, branded them racist in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, 68, in 2021.

Stressing how the row has caused painful for both sides, Fitzwilliam added: “I don’t think it’s an advantage in any way at all for the Royal Family to have a couple who cause trouble from time to time ‒ and Oprah was really big trouble.

“And it’s not beneficial to them (Meghan and Harry) – they owe everything to the Royal Family and their royal connections.

“Everything good that happens, all these connections they have with Netflix and Spotify and so forth, they wouldn't have if they weren’t royal, so it’s in everyone’s interest that things develop positively.”

Only working royals are set to join the Queen, 96, for her traditional appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

It would exclude Harry and Meghan after they quit as senior royals in 2020.

But there are rumours there may be a second balcony appearance featuring the Queen’s extended family which may include the couple.