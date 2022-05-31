A$AP Rocky is hoping his baby son will be a "cool child with cool parents".

The rapper became a new dad In May when he welcomed a little boy with his partner Rihanna and he has now opened up about his hopes and dreams for his offspring in a new interview.

Chatting with Dazed magazine, the music star said: "I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what."

He told the publication he wants to raise "open-minded children" and "not people who discriminate".

The 33-year-old rapper added: "And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

He also let slip he's a big fan of cartoons so will happily sit and watch TV with his kid, adding: "I actually love to watch cartoons — I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."

The couple have been dating since January 2020 and they announced the pregnancy back in February.

Reports suggested 'Umbrella' star Rihanna gave birth to their son on May 15 in Los Angeles, just days after she was said to have been spotted in public for the last time at a restaurant.

No further details about the new arrival have been released, including his name which his parents have been keeping secret for now.

A source recently told People.com the pair are doing well in their new roles as parents.

The insider said: "Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him. She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too."

The source added: "Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom," the source added. "She wanted to give birth in LA since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby."