Diplo was left out in the cold at a swanky party in Cannes when he was barred from a yacht party where he was due to perform.

The DJ was hired to play a set at a glitzy bash on the water during the annual Cannes Film Festival in France, but security guards working the door didn't recognise him and refused to let the star in.

Diplo documented the drama on TikTok, sharing a video showing him being kept outside because his name wasn't on the list. He joked: "Next time I’m adding myself to guest list".

Diplo then added: "I was booked to DJ a yacht party at Cannes but security wouldn't let me in ... "

The video also shows a woman attempting to explain to the bouncers that Diplo is supposed to be working at the event, telling them: "He's the DJ."

However, the star remained stuck outside until the owner of the yacht walked past and saw Diplo having trouble.

The DJ added: "The yacht was empty so I was about to take the L and go get food ... It's still empty ... Luckily the owner was walking by and let me in ... "

The clip ends with the yacht's owner telling the security guards: "Let this guy in".

Fans flocked to the star's account to comment on the clip with one writing: "Imagine being the guard who turned Diplo away," and the DJ responded by joking the bouncers didn't like his bold hair style.

He wrote: "Guy didn’t like my blue hair."

Another follower commented: "Diplo is like Hannah Montana ... his face never gets that Hollywood recognition. He’s a regular dude living a rockstar life," and Diplo replied: "Finally someone gets it".