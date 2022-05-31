The Xbox Snap feature is unlikely to return.

Xbox engineering lead, Eden Marie, responded to a Twitter user, who asked her: "Eden! If possible please to bring the snap feature back would be amazing it’s a feature I and most of the community miss."

However, Eden dashed hopes when she wrote back: "While we all miss snap, I don't think it's coming back."

Another user even attempted to bribe her by saying they would buy her all the KitKat chocolate bars if she makes it happen.

Eden was inundated with comments pleading for Snap's return.

The mode allowed gamers to use one app on one side of their screen while they carry on playing games.

However, it was scrapped by Microsoft in 2017.

It was claimed at the time that they wanted to speed up and streamline the Xbox One’s UI.