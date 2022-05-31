Nintendo has reportedly put a limit on how long Switch users can play 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'.

A Reddit user has revealed that 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' - which was released in 2020 - will stop players from accessing their islands by 2061.

The gamer set the date of the console to 38 years in the future, and came across a surprising discovery.

A message explained: "Please close the game from the home menu and restart after setting a date between 1/1/2000 - 31/12/2060. (sic)"

The news has recently circulated on social media. But Nintendo hasn't yet made any comment about the online speculation.

In 2021, meanwhile, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser insisted the company is always considering "how technology can enhance gameplay experiences".

Bowser responded to reports of upgraded hardware by discussing the company's general philosophy to new technology.

He said: "We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It’s not technology for technology’s sake.

"It’s how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience. And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what’s the right gameplay experience with that?

"There’s a host of factors that goes into it, and it’s something we’re always looking at."