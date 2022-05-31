PlayStation VR 2 could enter mass production in the coming weeks.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, has suggested via Twitter that the new headset could launch in 2023.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "My latest supply chain check suggests that the assembler and several component providers of PS VR2 will start mass production with about 1.5M units shipments in 2H22. Sony may launch it in 1Q23, depending on the development schedule of PS VR2 game titles.

"I believe PS VR2 will have a good start thanks to the support of 20+ game titles from first- third-party at launch. Sony's position and resources in the game industry can accelerate AAA VR game development (e.g., Horizon Call of the Mountain), benefiting the VR growth. (sic)"

Last year, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan gave gamers an insight into what they can expect from PlayStation VR 2.

He said: "PlayStation has considered VR as a strategic opportunity and a big innovation story.

"We think there are two themes that you’re going to see: us capturing the technological progress that has taken place since the present VR system came to market and a considerable amount of lessons learned. Because the present system was our first one. [Changes will be] things like moving to a very easy single-cord setup with this one and many other similar learnings."