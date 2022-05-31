Jamie Campbell Bower has apologised for lying about his role in the new series of 'Stranger Things'.

The actor joined the fourth season of the hit Netflix show as new character Vecna, but show bosses previously insisted he was playing a hospital orderly called Peter Ballard and Jamie went along with the ruse.

He's admitted it was actually an elaborate red herring to keep fans guessing and said sorry for going along with it, telling Entertainment Weekly: "I have no idea where the name Peter Ballard came from. I can only apologise to fans of the show for being part of such a massive red herring.

"I remember seeing it and being like, ‘Okay, guys. Cheers! That’s going to be a tough one if anybody asks me, but I’ll just go with the party line'."

The fake character of Peter Ballard was mentioned on the official 'Stranger Things' Twitter account in a message which read: "Jamie Campbell Bower aka Peter Ballard is a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, will Peter finally take a stand?"

The message featured an upside down picture of the actor in what appeared to be a clue that the tweet wasn't all it seemed.

Jamie is actually playing Henry Creel - aka Vecna - who is one of creepy Dr. Martin Brenner's first child subjects with psychic powers.

The actor is hidden under heavy prosthetics for the role, but he's insisted it's actually him underneath the costume rather than a stunt double.

Jamie told Variety he spent more than seven hours in the make-up chair getting ready and he used the time to focus on creating his character.

He explained: "I came in character, wearing the character, so I’m sitting in the make-up chair very still, not really talking to anyone. Music is a big help for me. I find it to be a very visceral experience."