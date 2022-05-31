Justin Bieber celebrated his younger sister Jazmyn's 14th birthday by sharing a sweet social media post on her big day.

The 'Baby' star's sibling marked the milestone on Tuesday (31.05.22) and her big brother couldn't resist sharing some snaps of them together along with a heart-felt message for her.

In a post on Instagram, Justin wrote: "Can't believe I'm saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for !! Love you @jazmynbieber."

Justin added three pictures of the siblings together - one from earlier this month as well as two more from Jazmyn's younger years including one of him cradling her as a toddler.

The most recent picture was taken during a family get together when Justin and his wife Hailey met up with Jazmyn on a trip to Canada.

Snaps shared on the teenager's page show her having lunch with the couple and she captioned the images "Fam time".

Jazmyn is Justin's half-sister from his dad Jeremy Bieber's previous relationship with Erin Wagner. Justin also has a half-brother, 12 -year-old Jaxon, from that relationship as well as another half-sister Bay, three, from Jeremy's marriage to wife Chelsey.

The singer is also step-brother to Chelsey's 15-year-old daughter Allie from a previous relationship.

Justin has previously been open about his desire to start a family of his own, but Hailey recently admitted life is just a bit too hectic for the couple to think about having a baby.

Speaking back in February, Hailey told WSJ Magazine: "I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think."