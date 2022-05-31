Aliana Mawla is "taken aback" by accusations she dated Liam Payne while he was engaged to Maya Henry.

The 24-year-old model went public with her relationship with the 21-year-old singer - who split from ex-fiancée Maya, 21, in April 2022 - earlier this month, but has quashed rumours that they were romantically involved while he was still engaged to her fellow model.

A representative for Aliana told UsWeekly: "Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with his ex-fiancée."

The representative went on to stress that that the social media influencer would "never" have got involved with the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker had there been any truth to the accusations.

The rep added: "Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made. [Aliana] is very protective of her personal life. She is very happy and does not wish to discuss this situation moving forward."

Aliana's romance with Liam - who has five-year-old son Bear with former partner Cheryl came to light last Monday (23.05.22) when a series of photos from her Instagram page were reposted by Maya as she begged fans to stop sending her the pictures.

She wrote: "I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."

However, an insider alleged the following day that the relationship between Liam and Maya had ended "over a month ago."