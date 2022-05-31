Ellen DeGeneres is on vacation in Morocco with her wife Portia DeRossi just days after ending her talk show.

The 64-year-old comedienne - who has been married to the 49-year-old actress since 2008 - completed the last episode of her eponymous ABC talk show last Thursday (26.05.22) after 19 years on the air and was spotted with her wife in the city of Marrakech.

in the new photos obtained by ETOnline, Ellen can be seen wearing khaki pants and a white linen shirt instead of the blazer and shirt TV audiences would recognise her in, while Portia opted for a blue and white striped dress complemented with a patterned scarf.

When the veteran TV host played out her final show - which saw the return of very first guest and former 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston on the special episode as Portia was seated in the audience - she explained that almost two decades ago, it was a struggle to sell the concept because she was "different" and reflected on everything that has changed culturally since the show debuted.

She said: "20 years ago when we tried to sell this show, no one thought this would work. Not because it was a different kind of show — it was because I was different. Very few stations wanted to buy the show and here we are 20 years later, celebrating this amazing journey together.

When we started this show I couldn’t say ‘gay’ on the show. … I couldn’t say ‘we,’ because that implied that I was with someone. Sure couldn’t say ‘wife,’ that’s because it wasn’t legal for gay people to get married. And now I say ‘wife’ all the time!"

"Thank you so much for this platform. I hope that what I’ve been able to do in the last 19 years has made you happy. … And I hope I’ve been able to inspire you to make other people happy and do good in the world. To feel like you’ve had a purpose.”

Meanwhile, a source explained that while Ellen was indeed "emotional" to be moving on, she is eager to move on to the next "chapter" in her life.

A source said: "Ellen's last show was emotional for her. It feels like an end of an era, but she is ready for the next chapter of her life. It feels bittersweet."