Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have set a date for their 2023 wedding.

The 25-year-old Olympic medallist got engaged to NFL star Jonathan, 26, back in February after almost 18 months of dating and the pair have now chosen a date and venue for the big day.

Alongside a photo off them kissing, Simone wrote on Instagram: "One step closer to becoming Mrs. Owens. Date [tick emoji], venue [tick emoji]."

Jonathan reposted the same photograph to his Instagram page and captioned it: "One step closer to forever with you."

While Simone did not reveal any specific details regarding the date and venue, she previously claimed that the wedding was "definitely" going to be next year.

News that a date has been set comes shortly after Simone - who has a total seven gymnastic Olympic medals and is considered to be one of the greatest gymnasts in the world - chose two dresses two dresses for the special day.

She said: "The first dress I tried on was one of the ones I picked. The second one was about eight in I'm guessing!"

When Jonathan popped the question to Simone back in February, she claimed that her answer was the "easiest" yes she had ever given.

She said: "THE EASIEST YES. I can't wait to spend forever ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."

At the time, Jonathan - who is a football safetyman for the Houston Texans - admitted that he had kept the proposal a secret from Simone and she had "no clue" what was coming.

He said: "Woke up this morning with a fiancée. She had no clue what was coming.