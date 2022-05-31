Russia is attempting to clamp down on Google and other tech giants.

Roskomnadzor - the Russian communication regulating body - opened an administrative case against Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc and six other foreign tech firms for alleged personal data law breaches, according to Reuters.

The country - which has been engaged in a full-scale invasion of its neighbouring country Ukraine since the end of February - has been in clashes with Big Tech for a while, such as when Russia slapped Google with a 3 million rouble fine ($46,540) for not keeping the personal data of Russian users in databases on Russian soil.

The new case - which was opened on Friday (27.05.22) - represents a heating up of the problems between the tech industry and Russia since they launched their military campaign in Ukraine and it could pose another six to 18 million rouble fine.

Google - who did not respond when approached by comment by Reuters - is not the only company currently facing new challenges by the watchdog as they opened first-time claims against Airbnb, Pinterest, Likeme, Twitch, Apple and United Parcel Services.

In April, Google was ordered to pay 11 million roubles ($134,500) over content about Russia’s war in Ukraine posted to YouTube, the popular video-sharing website they own and operate.

Judge Timur Vakhramayev, a magistrate in Taganka district in Moscow ruled that they were to pay 4 million roubles for not deleting it when they were told by authorities. In a separate case, the same judge ruled they needed to fork out another 7 million roubles for sharing content made by Azov, the Ukrainian military group and Right Sector, a Ukrainian far-right group.

Earlier this year, the Roskomnadzor accused YouTube of becoming “one of the key platforms spreading fake news” about the unprovoked attack on Ukraine by Russia.