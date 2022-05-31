Cooper Hefner enjoyed “family time” to mark Memorial Day.

The 30-year-old army veteran - and son of Playboy founder Hugh ‘Hef’ Hefner - honoured the sacrifices of the military with a message underneath a sweet snapshot of his family, which consists of his wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner, 31, and three kids; Betsy, 21 months, and two-monthold twins Marigold and Blossom.

In a series of al fresco photos, Cooper wrote in the caption on Sunday (30.05.22): "We're enjoying family time over the long weekend while thinking and speaking of those who have sacrificed so much. We hope that all of you have a relaxing day while honoring those who have given their lives serving in the United States armed forces."

In March, Cooper revealed the family were “overjoyed” to announce the birth of his daughters.

On a selfie from the hospital, he wrote: “Scarlett and I are overjoyed to share that we welcomed Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world on Saturday, March 26th. “Today, we are settling back in at home. How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love.”

Cooper gushed about how happy “the adventure of parenting” made him when he shared the news he and the former ‘The Vampire Diaries’ star were expecting again.

He said: "Both Scarlett and I could not be happier to continue the adventure of parenting together.”

Scarlett also wrote on Instagram: “Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.”