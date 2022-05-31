US First Lady Jill Biden “loves to work”.

The wife of US President Joe Biden - who maintains her teaching position as a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College - enjoys being the first spouse of a sitting president in living memory to have a job outside of politics.

The 70-year-old educator told Harper’s Bazaar: "I am a woman who loves to work.”

Jill explained that her desire to maintain her independence from White House matters and understanding of “a woman’s need to have something for herself” comes from being a young divorcee in the 70s following her split from Bill Stevenson, her college sweetheart.

After sharing how she financially supported herself while finishing her studies, Jill said: "I understand a woman's need to have something for herself.”

Jill - has daughter Ashley, 40, with her commander-in-chief husband, along with stepsons Hunter and Beau, who died in 2015 - said: "I believed so much in the institution of marriage. When the marriage fell apart, I fell hard because of that. And for him to turn out to be who he was …"

"I knew I would never, ever put myself in that position again — where I didn't feel like I had the finances to be on my own, that I had to get the money through a divorce settlement. I drummed that into Ashley: Be independent, be independent. And my granddaughters—you have to be able to stand on your own two feet."

Despite ensuring her independence, Jill also loves to work alongside her 79-year-old husband, even if they “fext”, a term they coined to describe their fights via text message, revealing they can get pretty rude.

She recalled: "Joe said, 'You realize that's going to go down in history. There will be a record of that,” before saying: I won't tell you what I called him that time."