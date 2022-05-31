Queen Elizabeth II is likely to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor this weekend.

The 11-month-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess is Sussex is set to fly to the UK with her parents and Archie, her three-year-old brother for the 96-year-old monarch’s Platinum Jubilee - that will mark her 70 year reign - and there is believed to be a free slot in the Queen’s diary on her first birthday.

A insider told Entertainment Tonight: “The Queen is not likely to attend the Epsom Derby which falls on Lillibet's first birthday, June 4, which will free her up to meet her great-granddaughter for the first time.”

The move to opt out of the horse race comes as the Queen - who assumed the throne in 1952, aged 25, following the death of her father King George VI - has been staying at Balmoral, her Scottish estate to “rest ahead of the Platinum Jubilee festivities,” which includes a pageant, lunch and street parties across the UK.

The source said: “Queen Elizabeth, who has been experiencing episodic mobility problems, has been spending the past weekend at Balmoral to rest ahead of the Platinum Jubilee festivities. The decision to miss the Derby is due to the Queen pacing herself.”

Prince Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not be available on Lillibet’s big day as they are heading to an engagement at Cardiff Castle on Saturday.

Lilibet - whose name comes from Her Majesty's nickname - was born after the couple relocated to California after leaving their duties as senior royals behind in the UK. Following their move, Harry and Meghan gave a bombshell interview to Oprah, which contained allegations of racism and poor safeguarding for the 40-year-old former actress’ suicidal thoughts from within the Palace. Due to their departure from their royal responsibilities, it is unclear what part they will play in the regal celebration.

Recently, the infant’s parents renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage, their residency on the grounds of Windsor Castle and where they lived prior to their stateside foray.