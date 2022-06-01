Halsey’s new single ‘So Good’ will be released on June 9.

The ‘Control’ hitmaker - real name Ashley Frangipane - will drop the new song next week after they accused her record label of holding it until “they can fake a viral moment” on TikTok.

The 27-year-old pop star’s label Capitol Music posted a statement on Twitter with the caption: “@halsey we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of ‘So Good’ on June 9th, 2022.”

The label - which boasts Katy Perry, Aitch, Lewis Capaldi and Sir Paul McCartney on their books - outlined their intention to “continue to have these critical conversations”.

The statement read: “We are an artist first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations.”

This move comes after the ‘Closer’ hitmaker accused them of not allowing the song to be made available until they orchestrated a “fake viral moment on TikTok”.

Halsey captioned post on the video-sharing app: “Everything is marketing.”

In the video, they said: “I just wanna release music man. I deserve better tbh.”

After the news of the release date, the Grammy nominee admitted they “didn’t expect so much conversation” while celebrating with their 10-month-son Ender, whose father is their partner Alev Aydin.

Halsey wrote on Twitter: “I didn’t expect so much conversation about this record," they wrote. "All I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the next day. Endy gave my flowers"