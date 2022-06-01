Mama June Shannon secretly married boyfriend Justin Stroud on March 23.

According to Us Weekly, the 42-year-old reality star tied the knot with her 34-year-old partner at a courthouse in Georgia, after less than a year of dating.

The same month they got wed, the pair had been spotted ring shopping in Alabama.

Just recently, Mama June gushed over how serious their relationship was getting.

She said: "We've known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months."

It's the first time Mama June has been officially married, although she was engaged to Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson for 16 months and the pair had a commitment ceremony.

However, they went their separate ways in 2014.

Before Justin, Mama June was in a relationship with Geno Doak, who she alleged was abusive and has a troubled past.

On her reality show, 'Mama June: Road to Redemption', she said: "You know, I should've left Geno a long time ago. He got domestic violence charges. I shouldn't have dropped those, but I was scared like a lot of women are."

The exes were arrested following a domestic dispute in 2019, and she claimed she feared for her life after that incident.

The 'Dumb and Dumber' actress has Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, 16, Anna, 27, Lauryn, 22, and Jessica, 25, from her previous relationships.

Meanwhile, Mama June recently defended her teenage daughter after she faced a backlash for dating a 20 year old.

Alana has been in a relationship with Dralin Carswell since the start of 2021, and the pair have faced criticism for the almost four-year age gap between them, as well as being in an interracial partnership.

Defending their romance, her mom said: “Yes, I’ve met Dralin. They’ve been together for over a year.

“People need to realise that she’s going to be 17 in August and that Pumpkin [Alana's older sister] and Josh were the same age as they were."

Mama June insisted Alana is "not" the young child "y'all fell in love with" when they starred in the reality series 'Toddlers and Tiaras' in 2011.

She added: "She is getting a lot of hate because she’s in an interracial relationship, he is older, but at the end of the day, Alana’s not that 6-7 year old child y’all fell in love with 11 years ago. Alana has grown up, she’s graduating high school next year, guys!”