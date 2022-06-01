Shanna Moakler has sold her engagement ring for $96,500.

The 47-year-old model received the sparkling engagement ring from her ex-husband Travis Barker before their wedding in 2004 - but on Tuesday (31.05.22), it was auctioned off by the jewellery-selling website Worthy.

As many as 17 separate bids were made for the ring, before it sold for just shy of six figures.

Shanna - who was married to the Blink-182 star between 2004 and 2008 - previously described the ring as an "iconic" piece of jewellery.

The model - who has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with Travis, as well as Atiana, 23, with boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya - shared: "I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring.

"However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It’s truly an iconic ring!"

Shanna also admitted, prior to the auction, that she hoped it would sell for more than $100,000.

She said at the time: "I’m hoping it sells for $120,000. It was worth about $160,000."

Shanna auctioned the ring following Travis' recent wedding to Kourtney Kardashian.

But she insisted that her decision was unconnected to her ex-husband's high-profile romance with the brunette beauty.

Shanna - who has also previously dated the likes of Billy Idol and Dennis Quaid - explained: "I’m sure people would assume that [it’s related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves."