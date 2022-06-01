Amazon's Alexa has been given a lesson in royal etiquette.

Jennie Bond, the BBC's former royal correspondent, etiquette specialist William Hanson, and Queen Elizabeth’s former chef Darren McGrady recently teamed up to share their knowledge with Amazon’s voice assistant, ahead of the Jubilee celebrations.

Jennie said: "The Jubilee is a unique and historic occasion, and I’m sure it’s got many Brits across the country questioning whether they could live the royal life themselves.

"I’m lucky enough to have spent a fair bit of time around the royal family, so I know exactly what it takes to keep the company of those in Buckingham Palace. I’m so glad to have passed on my wisdom to Alexa - and now Brits everywhere can take the quiz to find out how royal they are."

Brits with Alexa-enabled devices can now ask the question: "Alexa, how royal am I?"

The Alexa users can also ask a series of questions that will help them to determine whether they could live a royal-like life.

Consumers can ask questions such as: "Alexa, should I put cream or jam on a scone first?"

Dennis Stansbury, the UK Country Manager for Alexa, said: "With Jubilee fever taking over the country, customers are becoming increasingly inquisitive about the royals - ‘How old is the Queen?’ has been one of the most asked Alexa questions in the past year!

"Alexa users can now test their royal knowledge with our fun ‘How Royal am I’ quiz - if you’re a fan of Arsenal or you speak French, you might have more in common with residents of Buckingham Palace."