Anne Hathaway's stylist wanted to "honour" her first time at Cannes Film Festival.

The 39-year-old actress made her first red carpet appearance at the prestigious film festival back in May 2022 and now her long-time stylist Erin Walsh - who has worked with her for much of her career - has explained the intention behind the custom white Armani Privé gown she wore to the screening of 'Armageddon Time'.

She said: "[It was her first time there] and I really honour really honor that moment. You always want to create a statement that’s both of the moment and timeless."

Erin - who has also worked with the likes of - Maggie Gyllenhaal and Timothée Chalamet - went on to explain that she always aims to do something "fresh and innovative" with her Oscar-winning client and gushed about how Anne always looks like she belongs on the red carpet.

She told WWD: "You always want to do something that feels innovative, fresh and fun. I feel like you look at her on that carpet and she’s so meant to be there. So the clothes are the icing around that fact."

The 'Les Misérables' actress was also seen wearing a two-piece suit by Schiaparelli as well as a tweed Louis Vuitton piece but Erin admitted it was impossible to choose her favourite.

She said: "What was so fun about all of them is that they were all so different. So I can’t say which one. It’s like your kids, you love them for different reasons."