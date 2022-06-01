Elon Musk claims to have faced "unprovoked attacks by leading Democrats".

The billionaire businessman has revealed via Twitter that he intends to vote for the Republican Party in the next election, claiming that the Democrats have given Tesla and SpaceX "a very cold shoulder".

Elon made the comments after one Twitter user said: "You don’t care about freedom, Elon. If you did you wouldn’t be supporting Donald Trump."

The Tesla boss previously revealed that he intends to overturn the former US President's ban from the micro-blogging platform.

And he's now confirmed how he intends to vote in the next election.

He wrote in reply: "I support free speech, but not any one candidate. In fact, I gave money to and voted for Hillary and then voted for Biden.

"However, given unprovoked attacks by leading Democrats against me and a very cold shoulder to Tesla and SpaceX, I intend to vote Republican in November."

Elon, 50, admitted he couldn't support a party that doesn't support his businesses.

He wrote: "I’m just talking about the mid-term elections in November. Not sure that there is a third party candidate.

"It’s rather hard to support a party when prominent members of that party keep attacking me and sidelining Tesla and SpaceX! (sic)"