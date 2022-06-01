Snapchat is launching two new series starring Tom Daley and Aitch.

The 28-year-old diver will front 'Secret Superpowers' while rap star Aitch, 22, also will team up with the social media app with Little Dot Studios to host 'What the Aitch'.

'Secret Superpowers with Tom Daley' will see the Olympic medallist - who was pictured occupying himself in the stands at the mammoth sporting event by knitting to control his nerves - meet with other celebrity friends to uncover the unexpected secret superpowers they’ve found to destress and get their head in the game while the 'Taste' hitmaker will meet with pals in an effort to help them discover the best version of themselves.

In a statement, Tom said: "I’m thrilled to partner with Snapchat and Little Dot Studios to create a Snap Original series alongside a few inspirational people I’ve met throughout my career. I can’t wait for Snapchatters to go on this journey with me as I set out to learn fun, new hobbies from friends that, similar to my passion for knitting, have helped them tackle stress and stay calm under pressure. I'm excited to see what we'll create!”

Meanwhile, Aitch is "really excited" about his Snap Original.

Aitch said: "I am really excited to work with Snapchat and Future Studios to have my own Snap Original. I'm a big fan of Snapchat and I can't wait to bring Snapchatters into my world this year."

Amanda Krentzman, Head of International Original at Snap said: “We are excited to announce our new UK Snap Originals with two inspirational, UK homegrown talents, Aitch and Tom Daley OBE. Each star has a unique and authentic story that truly speaks to our values at Snapchat. These shows are not to be missed. Snapchat continues to be the home for talent who are passionate about telling authentic stories on mobile. We’re thrilled to add these shows alongside Anthony Joshua to our UK lineup, as we look to create a roster of shows that celebrate our community.”

'What the Aitch' will premiere later this year on Snapchat, whilst 'Secret Superpowers with Tom Daley' will follow in 2023.